3 Died, 7 Injured In Rain Related Incidents In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:16 PM

The heavy downpour, followed by flash floods in different parts of province claimed three lives, left seven people injured and caused damage to 20 houses during the last 24 hours, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to official data release here on Friday, a person and a child died in district Lower Dir while one causality was from reported from Buner. Similarly three children and a male got injured in Mohmand, one female in Lower Dir and a female and a child in tribal district Orakzai.

The rains and flash flood caused complete damage to five houses including one each in Bajaur, Abbottabad and Torghar and two in Buner while 15 houses including six in Malakand, three in Bajaur, two each in Swabi and Mohmand and one each in Lower Dir and Orakzai were partially damaged.

Heavy rains caused land sliding in Bajaur, Buner, Shangla and Manshera and blocked roads where heavy machinery was mobilized to clear all the road and open those for the traffic.

