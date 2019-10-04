3 died, six wounded in van-car collision near Kohat road

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as three persons were killed and six others injured when a passenger van collided headlong with a car on Kohat Road on wee hours of Friday.

According to Police rescue, the dead and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fateh Jang.

Two of the injured was said to be in critical condition.

Police said, the passenger van was traveling from Kohat to Rawalpindi when it met with the accident.

The accident occurred when the van driver overtook another vehicle and rammed into the car which was coming from the opposite direction, a rescue official said.