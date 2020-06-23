UrduPoint.com
3 Dies As Speeding Ambulance Runs Over Motorbike In Nawabshah

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:50 AM

3 dies as speeding ambulance runs over motorbike in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed on the spot while a minor child was sustained injured in a collision between a ambulance and motorbike at Mehran National Highway in Nawabshah district on Tuesday morning.

According to district police, the over speeding ambulance was collided with a motorbike in Nawabshah which claimed three lives and hurt one minor child.

Critically injured child was shifted to Hospital Nawabshah where emergency has been declared.

After conducting medico-legal formalities, police initiated investigations into the incidents, a private news channel reported.

