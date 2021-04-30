UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Different Global COVID Variants Found In Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:11 PM

3 different global COVID variants found in Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Friday said three different global COVID variants had been found in the province in a study carried out by the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Friday said three different global COVID variants had been found in the province in a study carried out by the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH).

The study of 13 corona patients by the AKUH on Thursday revealed 10 cases of the United Kingdom, two of the South African and on Brazilian variants, Dr Pechuho said in a video message.

She said the UK corona variant of COVID spread too quickly and its fatality rate was near 68 percent, which could put immense pressure on the health system.

Similarly, she said, the South African and Brazilian variants were not vaccine responsive and their mortality rate was also very high.

The minister advised the masses to avoid crowds, including small social gatherings inside homes, as well as unnecessary travelling.

She said carelessness being shown by the masses in general was very alarming.

"If we do not take required precautions, we can also face the situation like that of India," she warned."We should adopt a pro-active approach because if the situation gets aggravated, there will be no way to contain it."Probably, she said, "we are moving towards lockdown, but all of us should take care of ourselves, our loved-ones and our neighbours, because being human being we are also equally responsible to take care of others."

Related Topics

Sindh India United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

District Administration announces complete lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of DRW

3 minutes ago

Pakistan disappointed at European Parliament's res ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Ist Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede k ..

9 minutes ago

OPHRD Ministry launches survey report on socio-hea ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.