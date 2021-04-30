3 different global COVID variants found in Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Friday said three different global COVID variants had been found in the province in a study carried out by the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Friday said three different global COVID variants had been found in the province in a study carried out by the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH).

The study of 13 corona patients by the AKUH on Thursday revealed 10 cases of the United Kingdom, two of the South African and on Brazilian variants, Dr Pechuho said in a video message.

She said the UK corona variant of COVID spread too quickly and its fatality rate was near 68 percent, which could put immense pressure on the health system.

Similarly, she said, the South African and Brazilian variants were not vaccine responsive and their mortality rate was also very high.

The minister advised the masses to avoid crowds, including small social gatherings inside homes, as well as unnecessary travelling.

She said carelessness being shown by the masses in general was very alarming.

"If we do not take required precautions, we can also face the situation like that of India," she warned."We should adopt a pro-active approach because if the situation gets aggravated, there will be no way to contain it."Probably, she said, "we are moving towards lockdown, but all of us should take care of ourselves, our loved-ones and our neighbours, because being human being we are also equally responsible to take care of others."