3 doctors of Allama Iqbal Hospital fall victim to coronavirus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Three doctors of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot have fallen victim to coronavirus, as their test reports have been found positive.

Senior officials of Sialkot Health Department said on Wednesday that the Names of the doctors were being kept secret.

These doctors have been quarantined at their houses, the officials added.

Th hospital management said that coronavirus tests of all senior and junior doctors and paramedical staff had been conducted at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital. The test reports of other doctors were still awaited.