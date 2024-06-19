Open Menu

3 Drown In Separate Incidents In Attock

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

3 drown in separate incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Three persons, including a brother and his sister, drowned in two separate incidents in Attock on Wednesday.

According to police, a father and his two children were taking a bath in the Indus River.

Suddenly, his 12-year-old daughter started drowning. Her 17-year-old brother tried to save her but he also drowned. The father was, however, rescued.

The body of the girl could not be retrieved, the police said.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a water channel.

APP/nsi/378

