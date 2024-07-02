3 Drowned In Jehlum Stream
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 09:33 PM
At least three persons including a child drowned after swimming in a deep stream located in the area of Jehlum, the TV channel quoting police reported on Tuesday
JEHLUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least three persons including a child drowned after swimming in a deep stream located in the area of Jehlum, the tv channel quoting police reported on Tuesday.
According to details, three persons of the same family were taking bath in the deep water of a stream where they could not maintain balance and drowned.
After receiving the reports of the incident, the local divers rushed to the site, and retrieved the body of a child. The divers are still searching the bodies of two other persons but they could not make progress till the filing of this report.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector ..
Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of ..
Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city
Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling action, lively music based on re ..
No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violence: IIP Leader
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security a ..
SMIU to organize international conference on environment: VC
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Cha ..
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling action, lively music based on real events13 seconds ago
-
No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violence: IIP Leader16 seconds ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security arrangements for Muha ..32 minutes ago
-
SMIU to organize international conference on environment: VC4 minutes ago
-
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held32 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh32 minutes ago
-
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Chairman HEC32 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT1 hour ago
-
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry1 hour ago
-
Home dept issues SOPs for majalis during Muharram19 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking19 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office41 minutes ago