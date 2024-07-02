3 drowned in Jehlum stream

At least three persons including a child drowned after swimming in a deep stream located in the area of Jehlum, the TV channel quoting police reported on Tuesday

JEHLUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least three persons including a child drowned after swimming in a deep stream located in the area of Jehlum, the tv channel quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, three persons of the same family were taking bath in the deep water of a stream where they could not maintain balance and drowned.

After receiving the reports of the incident, the local divers rushed to the site, and retrieved the body of a child. The divers are still searching the bodies of two other persons but they could not make progress till the filing of this report.