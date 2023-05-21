UrduPoint.com

3 Drowned In Mirpur AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 09:10 PM

3 drowned in Mirpur AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Three people drowned in a Nulla while taking a bath in Tehsil Samani of Bhimber District in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday, the local Administration said.

Deputy Commissioner Arshad Mehmood Jaral told that the deceased identified as Mazhar, Javaid and Abdul Sattar were friends former two are locals from Barnalla Tehsil while the third was from Lahore came to visit them.

