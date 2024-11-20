Open Menu

3 Drug Dealers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

3 drug dealers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Sabzazar police on Wednesday arrested three drug dealers, while conducting operations and recovering four kilograms of hashish from them.

According to the police, the accused used to sell drugs in educational institutions, markets and commercial areas.

while 4 kilos of hashish was recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, the notorious accused Izatullah, Jameel alias Billa, and Nadeem were arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused who have been handed over to the investigation wing for further investigation.

