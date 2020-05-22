UrduPoint.com
3 Drug Dealers Arrested, 2.550 Kg Hashish Seized

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police spokesman Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 03 accused recovering 2.

550 kg Hashish, 1 Gun 12 bore and 1 Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were Rashib Ali, Ghulam Raza and Amjid Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

