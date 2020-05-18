3 drug dealers arrested, 3.530 Kg hashish seized in Sargodha

During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 03 accused recovering 3.

530 Kg Hashish from them. They were; Atif, Rizwan and Khurram Shahzad. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.