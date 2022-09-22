UrduPoint.com

3 Drug Dealers Held; 2.28 Kg Hashish, 210 G Ice, 240 G Heroin Recovered In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera Police police during its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, arrested three alleged drug dealers and recovered 2.28 kilograms of hashish, 210 gram Ice drug and 240 gram heroine from their possession on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Yarik police led by DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Asmat Ullah Khan conducted arrested drug dealer Liaquat son of Saleh Khan Bahukhel resident of Chunda.

The police also recovered 1030 grams hashish, 210 grams Ice drug and 240 grams heroin from his possession.

Similarly, a team of Chaudhwan Police led by SDPO Fazal Subhan and SHO Aurangzeb Khan arrested Shaista Khan and recovered 735 grams of hashish from him.

In another action, Additional SHO of Paharpur Police station Aftab Alam Khan held drug dealer Aurangzeb and recovered 515 grams hashish from his possession.

The cases has been registered against all the accused in respective police stations.

