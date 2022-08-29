3 drug dealers held; over 1.2 kg drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Cantt police claimed to have arrested three drug dealers and recovered over 1.2 kg drugs from their possession besides Rs 20,000 drugs sales money.

According to Police spokesman, the police team led by DSP City Sagheer Gilani, Cantt police station SHO Gul Sher Khan and ASI Arslan Khan carried out a successful operation against drug dealers.

During the operation, one drug dealer namely Irshad was arrested and 1100 grams of hashish was recovered from him. While two other drug dealers Umar Ayaz and Imran were arrested, recovering 140 grams of Ice and Rs 20,000 drugs sales money from their possession.

The cases have been registered against all the accused.