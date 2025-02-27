3 Drug Dealers Held With 1.12 Kg Heroin, 2.6 Kg Charas
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued its operations against drug dealers and arrested three accused recovering 1.12 kilograms heroin and 2.6 kg charas.
According to the police spokesman, the New Town Police recovered 1.12 kg heroin from accused Abrar.
Similarly, the Cantt Police held accused Qausain on the recovery of 1.54 kg charas while the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Akhtar Gul with 1.06 kg of the contraband item.
