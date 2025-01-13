Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

3 drug peddlers, 3 liquor suppliers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers, three liquor suppliers and two other accused for illegal LPG decanting from different areas.

According to a police spokesman, the Morgah held three drug peddlers with more than 4.5 kilograms of hashish.

The arrested accused included Ikram, Imran and Tariq.

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police arrested three liquor suppliers namely Zahid, Khalil-ur-Rehman and Hamza Omar, and recovered 18 litres of liquor from them.

Likewise, the R A Bazaar Police nabbed two accused for illegally decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and seized gas cylinders and refilling equipment. The accused were identified as Tariq and Saqib.

