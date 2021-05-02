3 Drug-peddlers Arrested
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :-:The district police Sunday arrested three drug-peddlers, along with narcotics.
According to police, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, SHO Rangpura Sub-Inspector Abid Farooq, along with a police team, conducted crackdown on drug-peddlers and arrested Mouzzam Khan, Bilal alias Baali, and Ali Raza and recovered 4.
540-kg hashish from them.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.
