3 drug-peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :-:The district police Sunday arrested three drug-peddlers, along with narcotics.

According to police, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, SHO Rangpura Sub-Inspector Abid Farooq, along with a police team, conducted crackdown on drug-peddlers and arrested Mouzzam Khan, Bilal alias Baali, and Ali Raza and recovered 4.

540-kg hashish from them.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

app/ir