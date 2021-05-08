3 drug-peddlers arrested

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday that during the ongoing campaign against drug-traffickers, Depalpur Saddar Police SHO Farrukh Shehzad arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 2,250-gram hashish from Tasawer and 80-litre liquor as well as liquor preparation materials from another accused Shehzad.

In another raid, the Baseerpur police arrested accused Muhammad Ikram and recovered more than 4-kg hashish from him.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.