3 drug-peddlers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The CIA Iqbal Town police arrested three alleged drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered about 104kg hashish and opium from them.

Sources said here on Friday that a police team had set up a picket near Chak No 204-RB.

The policemen stopped a suspected motorcycle rider and four others including two women.

During search, the police recovered 101kg hashish and 3kg opium from them. Those arrested were identified as Aqeel, Sobia and Nadia. One Shakeel managed to escape the scene. The police sent the drug pushers behind bars at Madina Town police station.

A case has been registered against them.