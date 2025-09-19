3 Drug-peddlers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Batapur police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers during intelligence-based operations, carried out at different locations.
According to police, the arrested suspects were identified as Tariq Mahmood, Sameer, and Noman. During the raids, more than 2.
5 kilograms of hashish and 560 grams of crystal meth (ice) were recovered from them.
Station House Officer (SHO) Batapur Asif Mansab said the accused admitted to selling narcotics to youth along the canal banks. Cases have been registered against them, and further intelligence-driven operations are underway to trace and arrest their accomplices.
