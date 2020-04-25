UrduPoint.com
3 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Drugs Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:01 PM

3 drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered in Rawalpindi

The police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Saturday arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered 5 Kg of chars from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Saturday arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered 5 Kg of chars from them.

A police spokesman informed that, in a raid, Taxila police held Bilal for having 1400 grams of Charas, Civil Line police apprehended Imran alias Goga and Shahzad and seized 3550 gram of Charas from their possession.

The police registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

