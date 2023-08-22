3 drug peddlers arrested: hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hashish and ice from their possession in the limits of City police station on Tuesday

According to the details on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO City police station Khabab Wali Baloch recovered 630 grams of heroin and 307 grams of ice from the possession of drug dealer Muhammad Sohail son of Hidayatullah resident of Naqshband town and arrested him as per the rules.

Similarly Ehsanullah son of Imam Ahmed Abid resident of Wanda Balochan and Gul Rehman son of Atlas Khan resident of Lakki Marwat were arrested and 2000 grams of hashish recovered from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers and started further investigations.