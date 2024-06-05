3 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Hashish Recovered
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Police arrested three drug peddlers during a raid in Taxila and Wah on Wednesday and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police arrested three drug peddlers during a raid in Taxila and Wah on Wednesday and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession.
A police spokesman said that during the crackdown against the drug-selling mafia, Wah Saddar Police raided the den of Zafar and recovered 1.
40 kg hashish from his possession, while 1.22 kg hashish was recovered from Nasir.
Separately, Taxila Police raided the den of Adan and recovered 1.28 kg hashish.
Police registered separate cases against them and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh9 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions3 minutes ago
-
Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case2 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner chairs high level meeting2 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out multi level reforms for economic recovery: Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ih ..2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood Qureshi's remand in May-9 violence cases2 minutes ago
-
Every dollar spent on water restoration yields $30 in recovery: Romina Khurshid Alam2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights urgency of environmental protection & climate action2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change2 minutes ago
-
No fee to be collected at sale points of sacrificial animals2 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal organizes "Say No to Plastic" campaign2 minutes ago