3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

Police arrested three drug peddlers during a raid in Taxila and Wah on Wednesday and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police arrested three drug peddlers during a raid in Taxila and Wah on Wednesday and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession.

A police spokesman said that during the crackdown against the drug-selling mafia, Wah Saddar Police raided the den of Zafar and recovered 1.

40 kg hashish from his possession, while 1.22 kg hashish was recovered from Nasir.

Separately, Taxila Police raided the den of Adan and recovered 1.28 kg hashish.

Police registered separate cases against them and launched further investigation.

APP/ajq/378