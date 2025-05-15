Open Menu

3 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Large Quantity Of Narcotics Seized

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Karachi Company police team has arrested three accused red-handed for their involvement in drug selling

A public relations officer told APP on Thursday that the accused were identified as Awal Sher, Sulman Shafique, and Zia Ullah.

Police team also recovered 6,300 grams of hashish and 6,000 grams of heroin from their possession.

He said that during preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in drug peddling activities within the jurisdiction of Karachi Company. Moreover, the Police teams are actively working to dismantle the broader supply chain linked to the accused.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that the crackdown against drug dealers involved in corrupting the youth will continue.

