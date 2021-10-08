UrduPoint.com

3 Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 4kg Of Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 4 kg hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction and nabbed two drug peddlers Muhammad Shahid and Sami Ullah besides recovering 1380 grams and 1400 grams of hashish respectively.

Meanwhile, Cantt police arrested Azhar and recovered 1350 grams of hashish from his custody.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway, he added.

