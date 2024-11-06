Open Menu

3 Drug-peddlers Arrested With 4-kg Heroin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Police arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered drugs from them during a special crackdown launched by the Cantt police in the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Police arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered drugs from them during a special crackdown launched by the Cantt police in the last 24 hours.

A police team, under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed, arrested Akbar alias Akbari Oadh, Ilyas alias Munna Oadh and Pervez Oadh, and recovered over four kilograms of heroin from them.

Police said the drug was going to be supplied in different areas of the city. Separate cases were registered against the criminals.

