3 Drug Peddlers Get Life Term

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Session Judge Sargodha Muhammad Ijaz on Friday sentenced three drug peddlers for life imprisonment besides imposing fines on them.

According to prosecution, the learned judge announced sentence of 25 year life imprisonment to each accused along with Rs 200,000 fine after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The Bhagtanwala police team acting on a tip-off, arrested accused Abdul Ghafar, Abdul Baqi and Abduldin two years ago who were transporting 110 kg hashish in their vehicle.

The accused were shifted to district jail.

