3 drug-peddlers held, 4-kg hashish, 19-litre liquor seized

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered 19-litre liquor and more than 4-kg hashish from their possession.

During the crackdown on drug-peddlers, Fateh Sher police raided Mokal Colony and seized 2,500-gm hashish from Muhammad Amin and 19-litre liquor from Niaz alias 'Dhali'.

In another raid, Dera Rahim Police recovered 1,910-gm hashish from drug-pusher Abdul Rameez in 112/9-L and arrested the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.