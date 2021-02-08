3 Drug-peddlers Held, 4-kg Hashish, 19-litre Liquor Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:20 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered 19-litre liquor and more than 4-kg hashish from their possession.
During the crackdown on drug-peddlers, Fateh Sher police raided Mokal Colony and seized 2,500-gm hashish from Muhammad Amin and 19-litre liquor from Niaz alias 'Dhali'.
In another raid, Dera Rahim Police recovered 1,910-gm hashish from drug-pusher Abdul Rameez in 112/9-L and arrested the accused.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.