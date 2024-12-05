3 drug-peddlers held, 48-kg drugs seized

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The patrolling police in Vehari intercepted a vehicle and seized over 48 kilograms of hashish.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three drug peddlers. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Saleem Shah from the Ratta Tibba Patrolling Post set up a checkpoint and stopped a suspicious vehicle.

Upon search of the car, the police recovered hashish.

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Idrees, son of Muhammad Ashraf of 240/GB Jaranwala, Muhammad Umar and Hashim Raza, a resident of 128/GB.

A case has been registered against the accused at Jhal Sial Police Station.

APP/aaj