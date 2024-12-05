3 Drug-peddlers Held, 48-kg Drugs Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The patrolling police in Vehari intercepted a vehicle and seized over 48 kilograms of hashish.
The operation resulted in the arrest of three drug peddlers. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Saleem Shah from the Ratta Tibba Patrolling Post set up a checkpoint and stopped a suspicious vehicle.
Upon search of the car, the police recovered hashish.
The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Idrees, son of Muhammad Ashraf of 240/GB Jaranwala, Muhammad Umar and Hashim Raza, a resident of 128/GB.
A case has been registered against the accused at Jhal Sial Police Station.
APP/aaj
