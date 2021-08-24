UrduPoint.com

3 Drug-peddlers Held In Sargodha

Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:21 PM

Police have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminal, a team of Urban Area police raided and arrested three accused -- Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Bilal and Amjad Ali -- and recovered 420-litre liquor, 1.

7kg hashish and one pistol 30-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is under way, added the spokesman.

