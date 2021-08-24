3 Drug-peddlers Held In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:21 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminal, a team of Urban Area police raided and arrested three accused -- Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Bilal and Amjad Ali -- and recovered 420-litre liquor, 1.
7kg hashish and one pistol 30-bore from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is under way, added the spokesman.