3 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminal, a team of Urban Area police raided and arrested three accused -- Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Bilal and Amjad Ali -- and recovered 420-litre liquor, 1.

7kg hashish and one pistol 30-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is under way, added the spokesman.