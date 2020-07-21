UrduPoint.com
3 Drug Peddlers Held, Liquor Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

3 drug peddlers held, liquor recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Police in drive against Criminals on Tuesday, arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered 625 liters liquor from their possession. On the special directives of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA Police Tharparkar, Inspector Hameer jee Kacchi with his team conducted raid in Islamkot over liquor factories and arrested 3 accused identified as Namoon s/o Photo Bheel, Hargan s/o JayRaam Meghwar and Dayal s/o JayRaam Meghwar and seized 625 liters illicit liquor from their possession.

The police had registered cases against accused under narcotics substance control Act.

