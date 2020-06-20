UrduPoint.com
3 Drug Peddlers Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug peddlers from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug peddlers from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, teams of different police stations conducted raids in the limits of their jurisdiction and arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered 2.

150 kg Hashish, 40 liter liquor and 1 pistol 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Shabbir, Javed Masihand Pervaiz.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

