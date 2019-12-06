UrduPoint.com
3 Drug-peddlers Held With Imported Liquor In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

3 drug-peddlers held with imported liquor in Multan

Police recovered drugs during crackdown, launched against drug-peddlers by the Cantt police station, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Police recovered drugs during crackdown, launched against drug-peddlers by the Cantt police station, here on Friday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Cantt police launched a crackdown on drug-peddlers and arrested three drug-peddlers namely Akmal, Rizwan and Aneel Masih.

Police recovered 202 bottles of imported liquor, 130-litre locally made liquor, 1.90-kg Hashish and Rs 13,000 cash from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered.

