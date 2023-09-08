3 drug peddlers nabbed with Hashish

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Ashraf alias Malangi, Jehangir alias Jagga and Omer Nawaz Khan respectively by Makhdoom Rasheed and Muzaffarabad police stations.

The police have also recovered over four kilograms Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

On the other hand, the CPO has directed police officers to continue crackdown against drug peddlers on a daily basis in order to eradicate drugs from society.