3 drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.900kg charas and 10-litre liquor from them.

According to police, Sambrial police arrested Usman and Asghar from different localities and recovered 1.

500kg and 1.400kg charas from them, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hajipura police intercepted one Irfan near Hajipura Road and recovered 10 bottles of liquor from him.

Police have registered separate cases.