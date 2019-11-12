UrduPoint.com
3 Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:49 PM

3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police claimed to have arrested three alleged drug-pushers, recovering 2.54 kg charas and 24 bottles of liquor from them on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three alleged drug-pushers, recovering 2.54 kg charas and 24 bottles of liquor from them on Tuesday.

According to police, Motra police station personnel intercepted one Zeeshan near Pull Nehr Cheema and recovered 1.

280-kg charas from him.

Police Station Head Marala arrested one Ashfaq from Sughri Pull with 1.26 kg charas.

Satra police station conducted a raid in Kot Mohkul village and arrested one Sajjad with 24 bottles of liquor from his house. The police have registered separate cases.

