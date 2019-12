(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Monday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 4.122-kg charas from them.

According to sources, police intercepted one Rizwan near Commissioner's Office Road and recovered 1.520-kg charas from him, arrested Sarfraz from Bakar Mandi and recovered 1.400-kg charas, and Munir from Ugoki Mor and recovered 1.202-kg charas from him.

Police have registered separate cases.