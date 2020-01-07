3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 4.830-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 4.830-kg charas from them.

According to sources, Hajipura police arrested Omer from Shahabpura with 1.710-kg charas, Ali near Kothi school with 1.620-kg charas and Baber from Kacha Shahabpura with 1.500-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases against them.