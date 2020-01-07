3 Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:34 PM
Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 4.830-kg charas from them
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 4.830-kg charas from them.
According to sources, Hajipura police arrested Omer from Shahabpura with 1.710-kg charas, Ali near Kothi school with 1.620-kg charas and Baber from Kacha Shahabpura with 1.500-kg charas.
Police have registered separate cases against them.