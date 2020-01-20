UrduPoint.com
3 Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 2.860-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 2.860-kg charas from them.

Sources said Qilla Kalarwala police intercepted one Arshad and recovered 1.400-kg charas from him.

Also, Rangpura police arrested two alleged drug-pushers -- Rehman and Afzal -- near Laalpura and recovered 1.460-kg charas from them.

Police have registered separate cases.

