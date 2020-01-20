3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 2.860-kg charas from them.

Sources said Qilla Kalarwala police intercepted one Arshad and recovered 1.400-kg charas from him.

Also, Rangpura police arrested two alleged drug-pushers -- Rehman and Afzal -- near Laalpura and recovered 1.460-kg charas from them.

Police have registered separate cases.