3 Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 2.860-kg charas from them.
Sources said Qilla Kalarwala police intercepted one Arshad and recovered 1.400-kg charas from him.
Also, Rangpura police arrested two alleged drug-pushers -- Rehman and Afzal -- near Laalpura and recovered 1.460-kg charas from them.
Police have registered separate cases.