3 drug-pushers held, 6-kg hashish recovered

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Okara police on Tuesday arrested three persons involved in different crimes and recovered drugs and three motorcycles from their possession.

According to details, the Saddar police arrested three Inayat Mushtaq, Shahadat Aslam alias 'Bakra' and Mudassir besides, recovering 6-kg hashish, liquor and motorcycles from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and sent them to jail.

