3 Drug Pushers Held In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:16 PM

3 drug pushers held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug pushers during a raid and recovered sizable drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Gujjar Khan Police have arrested a drug pusher namely Faroosh Hasnain Qadir and recovered 260 gram charas from his possession while Saddar Barooni police held Amjad and recovered 500 gram charas from his custody.

Similarly, Rawat Police nabbed Swab Khan and recovered 360 gram charas from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under narcotics act.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of police team adding that drug businesses must be discouraged.

He said that strict action would be taken against drug smugglers, who were involved in destroying the health of the youngsters.

