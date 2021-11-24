UrduPoint.com

3 Drug Pushers Held, More Than 3 Kg Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered more than 3 kg drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Barooni Police recovered 1 kg 420 grams of hashish from Saleem Khan.

Similarly, Rawat police recovered 1 kg 12 grams of hashish from Muhammad Asif while Bani police recovered 1 kg 70 grams of hashish from Talha Masood.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under narcotics act the accused.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements. Protecting young generation from drug menace is one of top priorities of police, he added.

