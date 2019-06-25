3 drug-pushers rounded up

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 4.905-kg charas from their possession.

According to police, Sambrial police station, on receiving information, intercepted one Rafi near Mor Sambrial and recovered 2.

300-kg charas from him.

Naikapura police, during routine patrolling, arrested one Naveed from Pull Aik with 1.360-kg charas.

Meanwhile, Kotli police station Syed Ameer arrested one Tahir from Syed Pur with 1.245-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.