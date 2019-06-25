UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Drug-pushers Rounded Up

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

3 drug-pushers rounded up

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 4.905-kg charas from their possession.

According to police, Sambrial police station, on receiving information, intercepted one Rafi near Mor Sambrial and recovered 2.

300-kg charas from him.

Naikapura police, during routine patrolling, arrested one Naveed from Pull Aik with 1.360-kg charas.

Meanwhile, Kotli police station Syed Ameer arrested one Tahir from Syed Pur with 1.245-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kotli Sambrial From

Recent Stories

The survival of the children of Al-Shifa Trust is ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

19 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

52 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

53 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.