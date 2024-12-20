Open Menu

3 Drug Suppliers Convicted

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

3 drug suppliers convicted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Local courts convicted three drug suppliers booked by different police stations of Rawalpindi District, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the convict Kabir Shah, who was arrested by the Wah Cantt Police during the current year on the recovery of 1.

38 kilograms heroin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 125,000.

Similarly, he said, the court sentenced the convict Gulrez Khan to 9 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 80,000. He was held by the Waris Khan Police this year with 1.35 kilograms hashish.

Likewise, the convict Zakaria Qayyum, arrested by the Kallar Syedan Police last year with 535 grams hashish, was given the sentence of 5 years jail with a fine of Rs 40,000, the spokesman added.

