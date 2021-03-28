3 drug-traffickers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested three drug-peddlers along with narcotics.

Sadar police detained one Nabeel during a special checking at Akbarabad and recovered 1.210kg charas, Kotli-Loharan police held one Asad Ali from Shadiwal and recovered 1.

520kg heroin, while another alleged drug-pusher Ameed was detained from Talhar with 1.80kg charas.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against the accused.