SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested three alleged drug-peddlers along with narcotics.

According to police, SHO Sadar police, along with a team, arrested alleged drug-peddlers Umer Rafique, Irfan and Shan.

The police recovered 7.500kg hashish from them and sent them behind the bars.

app/ir