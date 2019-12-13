3 drug-traffickers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Friday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 70 bottles and 20 litres of liquor from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Friday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 70 bottles and 20 litres of liquor from them.

According to sources, City police Pasrur intercepted a vehicle near Satra Mor and arrested a drug-pusher Haroon.

Police recovered 70 bottles of liquor from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Hajipura police arrested two drug-pushers -- Siaf and Amir -- and recovered 20 litres of liquor from them.

Police have registered separate cases.