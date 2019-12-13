3 Drug-traffickers Arrested In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:08 PM
Police on Friday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 70 bottles and 20 litres of liquor from them
According to sources, City police Pasrur intercepted a vehicle near Satra Mor and arrested a drug-pusher Haroon.
Police recovered 70 bottles of liquor from the vehicle.
Meanwhile, Hajipura police arrested two drug-pushers -- Siaf and Amir -- and recovered 20 litres of liquor from them.
Police have registered separate cases.