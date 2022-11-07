3 drug-traffickers convicted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Judge Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)/ Additional Sessions Judge Mansaf Ali Khan convicted three drug-traffickers on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the ANF had arrested Qismat Shair, Liaqat Ali and Aslam some time ago and recovered 7-kilogram charas, 2-kg heroin and 7.

25-kg heroin from their possession, respectively.

The judge awarded 11 years imprisonment to Qismat Ali and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 100,000, while 6-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 was awarded to Liaqat Ali. Also, the court handed down nine-and-a-half years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 45,000 to Aslam.