3 Drug-traffickers Held With 5.970kg Charas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:21 PM

3 drug-traffickers held with 5.970kg charas

A police team arrested three drug-traffickers and recovered 5.790kg charas from them here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A police team arrested three drug-traffickers and recovered 5.790kg charas from them here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, the accused were identified as Tanveer Ahmed, Zahoor alias Bilal and Tanveer alias Danda.

The police team consisted of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar Circle Imran Abbas, SHO Sadar Police Station Saeed Nazir, Sub-Inspector Police Station Ugoki Muhammad Riaz.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

