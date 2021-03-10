UrduPoint.com
3 Drugs Pushers Held; Huge Quantity Of Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Koral Police has arrested three drugs pushers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possessions.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Rehman has asked for renewed efforts against drugs peddlers. Following his directions, SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Ulfat Arif. The team during special checking in various areas of the city held three drugs pushers identified as Syed Mustansar Abbas, Islam-ud-Din and Walayat-ur-Rehman and recovered 1.

508 kilogram heroine, 2.21kilogram hashish and 729 gram ice from their possessions.

Khanna police team arrested a drug pusher namely Najeeb-Ullah and recovered 1.240 kilogram hashish from him. While Shahzad Town police arrested accused Abdullah and recovered 105 gram heroine from him. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation underway.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer have appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drugs.

