UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 E-check Posts At City Entry, Exit Points Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

3 e-check posts at city entry, exit points completed

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is constructing e-check posts on all entry and exit points of the city and in first phase of the project, three posts, one each at Thokar Niaz Baig, Shera Kot and Old Ravi Bridge have been constructed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is constructing e-check posts on all entry and exit points of the city and in first phase of the project, three posts, one each at Thokar Niaz Baig, Shera Kot and Old Ravi Bridge have been constructed.

PSCA spokesperson told media here Saturday that e-check posts had the capability to scan the incoming and outgoing vehicles through safe cities cameras at respective entry and exit point.

He explained that suspected vehicles would be notified to police personnel at the checkpoint, who would check that vehicle thoroughly.

For this purpose, separate lines have been made for rickshaws, motorcycles, wagons and heavy vehicles.

He added, on these checkpoints, PSCA had fixed Dilators, Cat-eyes, Side-edge, Line Markings and Speed Humps. He hoped that these e-check posts would not only improve security surveillance, traffic management and flow of traffic, but also enhance the beauty of entry and exit points of the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Media All

Recent Stories

Cricketer Waqar Younis visits Punjab Safe Cities A ..

3 minutes ago

Battle hardened armed forces of country ever-ready ..

3 minutes ago

424 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Country's economy moving in right direction: Dr Fi ..

3 minutes ago

Government has nothing to do with the arrests made ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh to ensure issuance of driving license to hea ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.