3 e-check posts at city entry, exit points completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is constructing e-check posts on all entry and exit points of the city and in first phase of the project, three posts, one each at Thokar Niaz Baig, Shera Kot and Old Ravi Bridge have been constructed.

PSCA spokesperson told media here Saturday that e-check posts had the capability to scan the incoming and outgoing vehicles through safe cities cameras at respective entry and exit point.

He explained that suspected vehicles would be notified to police personnel at the checkpoint, who would check that vehicle thoroughly.

For this purpose, separate lines have been made for rickshaws, motorcycles, wagons and heavy vehicles.

He added, on these checkpoints, PSCA had fixed Dilators, Cat-eyes, Side-edge, Line Markings and Speed Humps. He hoped that these e-check posts would not only improve security surveillance, traffic management and flow of traffic, but also enhance the beauty of entry and exit points of the provincial capital.